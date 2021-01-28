Ryo Currency Price Up 23.2% Over Last Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $245,419.49 and $456.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,119.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.85 or 0.03988458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.20 or 0.00399191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.99 or 0.01213338 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 398.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.39 or 0.00505255 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.12 or 0.00404805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00258564 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00022951 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 27,063,707 coins and its circulating supply is 26,946,395 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

