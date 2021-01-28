S.Finance (SFG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.04 Million

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One S.Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001388 BTC on major exchanges. S.Finance has a total market capitalization of $38,940.25 and approximately $3.04 million worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, S.Finance has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00049295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00127962 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00272096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00068538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00067766 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00036432 BTC.

S.Finance Profile

S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,903 tokens. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance

