S. R. Schill & Associates Decreases Position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

S. R. Schill & Associates decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF comprises 0.6% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates owned about 0.67% of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,319,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,140,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 19,704 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,166,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,154,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Retail ETF alerts:

RTH stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,363. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $94.61 and a 1 year high of $163.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.