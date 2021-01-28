S. R. Schill & Associates Purchases New Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 147,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,000. Medical Properties Trust accounts for 1.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 665,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 35,872 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 128,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 47.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 45,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MPW stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $21.40. 113,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,264,200. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

