SAFE DEAL Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $210,350.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $9.80 or 0.00029561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00051302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00129145 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00270202 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00068049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00066034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00036448 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

SAFE DEAL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.