Safe Haven Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $6.07 million and $989,115.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

Safe Haven can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

