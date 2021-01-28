Safe Haven (SHA) Price Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a market cap of $5.77 million and approximately $860,939.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.80 or 0.00414005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 198.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

