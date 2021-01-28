SafeCapital Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.38 Million (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. SafeCapital has a market cap of $36,709.50 and $1.38 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00019140 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 77.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001483 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000970 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 47.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.