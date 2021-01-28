SafeInsure Price Hits $0.0087 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. SafeInsure has a market cap of $175,381.29 and $1.28 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,184,648 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

