SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SailPoint Technologies worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

SAIL traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $53.69. 9,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,620. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.57. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,258.74 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.51 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $41,647.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,228,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,240,453.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,492 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAIL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.77.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

