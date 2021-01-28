SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Trading 5.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)’s share price rose 5.3% on Thursday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. The stock traded as high as $55.90 and last traded at $55.41. Approximately 982,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,059,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.64.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAIL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.77.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $37,929.87. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $93,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,867 shares of company stock worth $4,321,492 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 48,891 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 181,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,309,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,535.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.57.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.51 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.