Sakura Bloom Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. Sakura Bloom has a total market capitalization of $310,388.35 and $22,381.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sakura Bloom alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.44 or 0.00421868 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Coin Profile

SKB is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Sakura Bloom Coin Trading

Sakura Bloom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.