Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Trading Down 6.8%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s share price traded down 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.09. 1,830,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,657,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 155.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

