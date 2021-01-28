Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.5% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 40,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.3% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $382.56. 394,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,855,462. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $375.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

