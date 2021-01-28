Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Has $21.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 25.7% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.30. The company had a trading volume of 353,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,867. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $202.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

