Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.5% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,695,000 after buying an additional 5,782,759 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,868,000 after buying an additional 2,789,630 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,656,000 after buying an additional 2,189,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,488,000 after buying an additional 1,348,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,500,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,045,000 after buying an additional 871,071 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $87.46. 59,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,105,638. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

