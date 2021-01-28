Sanford C. Bernstein Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $132.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.21.

AAPL stock opened at $142.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.99. Apple has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

