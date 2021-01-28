Sanford C. Bernstein Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $132.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.21.
AAPL stock opened at $142.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.99. Apple has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
