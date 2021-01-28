Santiment Network Token Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (SAN)

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Santiment Network Token token can currently be bought for $0.0704 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Santiment Network Token has a market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $3,722.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00072657 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.41 or 0.00890091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00052658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.42 or 0.04355902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017889 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Profile

Santiment Network Token (SAN) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 tokens. Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Santiment Network Token is santiment.net . Santiment Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/santiment

Santiment Network Token Token Trading

Santiment Network Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

