SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Position Raised by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,870 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of SBA Communications worth $23,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,650,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,630,000 after purchasing an additional 43,964 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,710,000 after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,299 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 881,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 862,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,748,000 after purchasing an additional 98,858 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBAC stock opened at $271.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,811.21 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $205.20 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.05 and a 200-day moving average of $295.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.56.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

