Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.06

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and traded as low as $13.98. Sberbank of Russia shares last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 162,879 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sberbank of Russia in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Sberbank of Russia alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Sberbank of Russia had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter.

Sberbank of Russia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Sberbank of Russia provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers consumer, education, and car loans; mortgages; refinancing products; fixed- term, settlement, and online deposit accounts; trace and metal accounts; and credit, debit, bank, gift, and social cards.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sberbank of Russia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sberbank of Russia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.