SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Trading Up 0.9%

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2021


SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.59.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBI Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX brokerage; exchange and transaction services related to crypto-assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

