SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Trading Up 0.9%

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.59.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBI Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX brokerage; exchange and transaction services related to crypto-assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

