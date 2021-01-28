Scala Price Up 23.6% This Week (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $1,227.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00051302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00129145 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00270202 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00068049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00066034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00036448 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,477,700,886 coins and its circulating supply is 9,677,700,886 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

