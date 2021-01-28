Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Has $2.07 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 54,371 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Comcast by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,859 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Comcast by 1,218.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Macquarie upped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.84.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.