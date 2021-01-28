Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,790 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEG. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.18. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

