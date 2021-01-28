Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Sells 121,936 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,099,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 121,936 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $86,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 12,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $65.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

