Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Sells 37,650 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,650 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 1,773.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $321,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,642,869.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,264 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $58.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

