Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Sells 506,410 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 506,410 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Enel Chile by 0.4% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 952,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enel Chile by 11.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 116,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enel Chile by 83.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the third quarter worth about $77,000. 2.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

NYSE:ENIC opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 0.95. Enel Chile S.A. has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $4.97.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Enel Chile had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $857.95 million for the quarter.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.