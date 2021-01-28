Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Earns Buy Rating from Griffin Securities

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Griffin Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SLB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus upped their price target on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE SLB opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.