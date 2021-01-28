Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Insider Gregory John Carven Sells 36,774 Shares

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,184,743.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,186.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SRRK traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $57.69. 267,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,350. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $62.43. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 0.35.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 20,045 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scholar Rock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

