Schroders plc (SDR.L) (LON:SDR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,027.90

Schroders plc (SDR.L) (LON:SDR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,027.90 and traded as high as $3,504.00. Schroders plc (SDR.L) shares last traded at $3,441.00, with a volume of 191,567 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SDR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,810 ($36.71) price target on shares of Schroders plc (SDR.L) in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders plc (SDR.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Schroders plc (SDR.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,737.40 ($35.76).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,399.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,027.90. The stock has a market cap of £7.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

