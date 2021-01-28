Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Retirement Planning Group’s Largest Position

Retirement Planning Group reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,065,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,876 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF makes up 14.0% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group owned about 0.53% of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $96,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.77. 2,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,323. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $94.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.96.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

