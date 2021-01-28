ScotGems (SGEM.L) (LON:SGEM) Trading Down 4.1%

ScotGems (SGEM.L) (LON:SGEM) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91). 68,943 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 72,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.95).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 72.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 64.16.

ScotGems (SGEM.L) Company Profile (LON:SGEM)

ScotGems plc operates as an investment trust. It invests in a portfolio of equity and equity related securities issued by small cap companies across a range of sectors worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

