Scotiabank Increases Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to $130.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $107.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EQGPF. TD Securities upped their target price on Equitable Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equitable Group from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Equitable Group from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Equitable Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitable Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS EQGPF remained flat at $$86.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.83.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

