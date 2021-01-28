Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

Analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $27.83 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 185.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

