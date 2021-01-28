ScPrime Hits Market Capitalization of $3.66 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. ScPrime has a market cap of $3.66 million and $11,748.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00051926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00072082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00129735 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.90 or 0.00906628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006226 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 39,019,188 coins and its circulating supply is 32,335,577 coins. The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

