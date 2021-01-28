Scry.info (DDD) Price Up 12.3% This Week

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Scry.info token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $761,268.03 and $20,035.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00068445 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $305.60 or 0.00900852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00050935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.08 or 0.04189137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014641 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017666 BTC.

Scry.info Token Profile

DDD is a token. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars.

