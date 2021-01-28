SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Shares Up 5.5%

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.53 and last traded at $7.31. 902,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 992,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCYX. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SCYNEXIS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.47.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $79.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.72. On average, analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marco Taglietti bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 109,668 shares in the company, valued at $685,425. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 50,200 shares of company stock worth $313,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 110,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of SCYNEXIS at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

