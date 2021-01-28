Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,707 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in SEA were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 88.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,426,768 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $379,183,000 after buying an additional 1,140,409 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SEA by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,874 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $154,791,000 after acquiring an additional 762,438 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $330,065,000 after acquiring an additional 756,052 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,992,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 584,313 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $116,306,000 after purchasing an additional 360,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $205.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sea Limited has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $240.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.82.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

