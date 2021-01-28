SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.11

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.23. SeaChange International shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 1,691,532 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.97 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 48.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SeaChange International by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 115,552 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 107.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the second quarter worth $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 20.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 222,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 37,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the second quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

