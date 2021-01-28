SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.11

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.23. SeaChange International shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 1,691,532 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.
SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.97 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 48.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SeaChange International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEAC)
SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.
Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.