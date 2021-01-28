Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) dropped 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.30 and last traded at $66.65. Approximately 7,261,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,482,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.72.

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.16. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $234,192.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 8,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $522,795.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,679,378 shares of company stock worth $284,719,242. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,598,000 after buying an additional 1,800,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,846 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,734,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 585,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 409,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,966,000 after buying an additional 384,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

