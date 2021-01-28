Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FUL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $51.89 on Thursday. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $57.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average is $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $777.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $164,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 366,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 5.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 200.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the third quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

