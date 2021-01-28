Secret Hits Market Cap of $86.94 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Secret has a market cap of $86.94 million and approximately $345,837.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Secret has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $1.25 or 0.00003737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.06 or 0.00311795 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00031824 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.75 or 0.01572273 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 175,676,738 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

