Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Sector 10, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECI) shares were up 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 473 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58.

Sector 10 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SECI)

Sector 10, Inc, a development stage company, markets mobile response unit and stationary response unit products, and the PLX-3D technology in San Francisco and other cities in the United States. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sector 10 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sector 10 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.