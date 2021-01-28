Seele-N Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last Week (SEELE)

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. Seele-N has a market cap of $6.17 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00072603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.01 or 0.00891638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00052919 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.97 or 0.04319106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017917 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro . The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech

Buying and Selling Seele-N

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars.

