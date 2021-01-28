Segantii Capital Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 1,164.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,984,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,748,495 shares during the quarter. DouYu International accounts for approximately 1.5% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.94% of DouYu International worth $33,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 221,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DouYu International by 28.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,804,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,369,000 after buying an additional 627,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the third quarter worth approximately $507,000. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.32. DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOYU shares. China Renaissance Securities lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

