Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys New Holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.43% of Domtar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domtar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Domtar by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Domtar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Domtar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Domtar by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Domtar stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.53. 565,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.93. Domtar Co. has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $37.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UFS. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. UFS upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC raised shares of Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Domtar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

