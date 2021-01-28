Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys New Shares in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,351,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 1.35% of CONX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in CONX during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000.

NASDAQ:CONX opened at $10.33 on Thursday. CONX Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

