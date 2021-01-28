Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 100,000 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 108,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 229.9% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 289.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 15,289 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,487 shares of company stock worth $6,895,252 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, 140166 downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.61. The company had a trading volume of 173,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,543,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

