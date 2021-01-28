Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 755,865 BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 755,865 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,419,000. BHP Group accounts for 2.3% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 790 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHP. Credit Suisse Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $69.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.42. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $74.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

