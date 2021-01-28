Segantii Capital Management Ltd Has $10.81 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 86.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216,434 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $10,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,789,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,347,000 after buying an additional 2,447,063 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,772,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,478 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,233,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,892 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,337,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,861 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 980,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,330,000 after purchasing an additional 519,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUMC opened at $56.99 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.28.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.77.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

